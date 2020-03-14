|
Lois G. Rickson, of Wetomachick Avenue in Westerly, passed away at her home after a brief illness on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the age of 93. She was the wife of the late Edwin Rickson, Jr.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Julia Leddy.
Lois worked as the Personnel Director for Cranston General and later with The Westerly Hospital until her retirement. She then volunteered her time with literacy groups and gardening at Wilcox Park.
She leaves her son Edwin Rickson, III of Narragansett, her daughter Deborah O'Connor of Westerly; sister Margaret Ouimette of West Warwick; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020