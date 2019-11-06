|
|
Lois M. (Brown) Mitchell, of Clark Street, Westerly, passed away at the Westerly Health Center on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the age of 91. She was the wife of the late Frederick E. Mitchell, Sr.
Born in Westerly she was a daughter of the late William and Corinne (Hall) Brown.
Lois worked as a switchboard operator for Robel Telephone Answering Service for many years. An avid bowler, she bowled in Groton and Westerly leagues. She was also proud of her flower gardens.
She leaves behind four children, Patricia A. Shay of N. Stonington, CT, Candi E. Bitgood and Frederick E. Mitchell, Jr. both of Westerly, and Marie M. Allard of Stonington, CT. Lois will also be dearly missed by her sister Doris (Richard) Avritch in Bristol, CT; thirteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and her niece and nephew. She was predeceased by her son James C. Mitchell, sons-in-law Lawrence Shay and John Baldwin.
Visiting hours are omitted. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday at River Bend Cemetery, 117 Beach St. Westerly. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 6, 2019