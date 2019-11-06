The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois M. (Brown) Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois M. (Brown) Mitchell Obituary
Lois M. (Brown) Mitchell, of Clark Street, Westerly, passed away at the Westerly Health Center on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the age of 91. She was the wife of the late Frederick E. Mitchell, Sr.
Born in Westerly she was a daughter of the late William and Corinne (Hall) Brown.
Lois worked as a switchboard operator for Robel Telephone Answering Service for many years. An avid bowler, she bowled in Groton and Westerly leagues. She was also proud of her flower gardens.
She leaves behind four children, Patricia A. Shay of N. Stonington, CT, Candi E. Bitgood and Frederick E. Mitchell, Jr. both of Westerly, and Marie M. Allard of Stonington, CT. Lois will also be dearly missed by her sister Doris (Richard) Avritch in Bristol, CT; thirteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and her niece and nephew. She was predeceased by her son James C. Mitchell, sons-in-law Lawrence Shay and John Baldwin.
Visiting hours are omitted. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday at River Bend Cemetery, 117 Beach St. Westerly. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -