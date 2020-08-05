Lorraine A. (Dubeau) Burdick, of Powaget Avenue, Charlestown, passed away peacefully at Royal Westerly Nursing Home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 81.
Born in West Warwick, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Diana Dubeau and wife of 58 years to the late Harley G. "Gibby" Burdick. She leaves three daughters, Doreen A. Briggs of Narragansett, Linda M. Aldrich (David) of Charlestown and Michele J. Burdick (Rick Lynch) also of Narragansett; three grandchildren, Danielle Defosses (Nick), Jaclyn Nardone (Michael), and Shelby Briggs; three great grandchildren, Hailey Defosses, Maxon and Owen Nardone. Lorraine was predeceased by her brother Donald Dubeau.
After raising her daughters, Lorraine worked at Krebs store in Dunns Corners. She then worked for many years at Douglas Randall in Pawcatuck and finished her professional career as an Administrative Assistant at the Scalabrini Villa in North Kingstown.
In her personal life, Lorraine loved music and dancing, gardening, traveling with Gibby, and spending summer days in Quonnie at the beach. She especially enjoyed hosting weekly Sunday dinners for her family and cocktails in the backyard.
Lorraine's family would like to extend a special thanks to everyone at the Royals Westerly Nursing Home for the care they gave to Lorraine through her struggle with Alzheimer's, and to Beacon Hospice.
Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Amedisys Foundation, care of Beacon Hospice, 1130 Ten Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852.