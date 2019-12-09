|
Louis A. Serra, Jr., 58, of Lovat Lane Westerly, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital December 6, 2019.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Louis A. and Antionette Serra, Sr. He was a self-employed plumber for many years.
Louis was a communicant of St. Pius X Church. He was also a member of the North End Social Club, and enjoyed golfing, playing in various leagues over the years with many friends.
He leaves two sons Drew Serra, and Dane T. Serra (Erica) all of Westerly. He also leaves two brothers Michael L. Serra of Westerly and Thomas Serra of San Diego, CA., and several nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by his granddaughter Luciana who was the light of his life.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 PM in the Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 AM in St. Pius X Church 44 Elm Street Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to the church. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 9, 2019