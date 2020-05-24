Louis J. Cimalore, Sr., 89 (affectionately known as Papa Lou) of Canonchet Road, Hope Valley, RI passed away at Alpine Nursing Home in Coventry, RI on Wednesday May 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of his wife, Laura (Machado) Cimalore, who faithfully visited and cared for him every single day for the past two years while at Alpine.
Born in Westerly, RI on August 10, 1930 he was the son of the late Pasquale and Virginia (Pendola) Cimalore.
Papa Lou was a legend in his own right as he owned and operated Lou's Barbershop in Hope Valley, RI, for over 60 years. Throughout the years, he was featured in "The Westerly Sun" and "Chariho Times" as he was lovingly known as "Lou the Barber," so much so that some local folks thought his last name was Barber.
He was very passionate about his profession and as his customers could not come to his barbershop, he would caringly visit and cut their hair either at their homes or even at nursing homes, because that was just the kind of person he was. A man with an enormous heart and love for all his customers who became like family.
He was a life member of the Hope Valley Wyoming Fire Department where he was a Bingo Caller for many years to support the fundraiser to build the current fire house and served on numerous committees.
It was not unheard of for Lou to lock his barber doors to assist in putting out many fires over the years once the fire whistle blew. He was a devoted fire fighter for many, many years until the physical demands took over.
Lou served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was an avid outdoorsman and immensely enjoyed sports such as hunting, fishing and golfing and playing on several duck pin bowling leagues. He was a member of the former Gordon Greene Post 27 in Hope Valley.
Besides his loving and devoted wife of over 48 years he will be sadly missed by his children and their spouses; Laura and Vernon Eleazer, Jr. of East Lyme, CT, Albert Charette of Fitchville, CT, Arthur Charette of Hope Valley, RI, Joseph and Jill Charette, of North Stonington, CT and Louis and Jeannette Cimalore Jr of Hope Valley, RI. He will also be sorely missed by his grandchildren, Kristin and Brandon Eleazer of Philadelphia, PA, Matthew J. Charette of Warwick, RI, Matthew J. Charette of Coventry, RI, Katilyn Charette of New London, CT, Ashely Nelson of Richmond, RI, and Brian Tarka of Hope Valley, RI., and his sister Virginia "Nan" Sheldon of Westerly, RI and his brother Charles Cimalore of Pawcatuck, CT. He will also be sadly missed by his great grandchildren. He also leaves several nieces and nephews who have very fond memories of Uncle Lou. He was predeceased by his sisters and brother, Mary Panciera, Rita Shea and Joseph "Duke" Cimalore.
The family would like to acknowledge the loving care that was given during his two years at Alpine Nursing Home. The Administration, especially Rodney and Kyle Gauvin and the entire staff provided him with the very best care we could ask for especially during the last several months. A very special recognition to our cousins, Donna Bass and Lauren Dockray who went the extra mile to make Uncle Lou as comfortable as possible while at Alpine.
S.R. Avery Funeral Home in Hope Valley, RI will be assisting the family during this time.
Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, a celebration of his life will be held at a later time and date. Burial will be private in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 24, 2020.