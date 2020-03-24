|
|
Louis "Phil" Pelletier, 74, of No. Main St., Fall River, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 with his wife Helen W. (Wilmarth) Simmons Pelletier by his side.
He was born August 10, 1945 to Louis P. and Annie (Cummings) Pelletier, in Fall River, MA where he resided his entire life.
Besides his wife of 21 years, he leaves two step sons, Aaron M. Simmons (wife Michelle) and Jason S. Simmons; five grandchildren, Lila, Shepard, Grayson, Logan, Camden Simmons all of Westerly, RI; cousins, Al and Susan Riccitelli of Fall River; sister-in-law, Lisa and Earl Thomas and their family of Charlestown, RI and other beloved family members. He was predeceased by his parents, his grandson, Landon William Simmons and several special cousins.
He was lucky enough to have many special friends in his lifetime, including, Michael Costa who never left his side through this 18 month journey and Jen Forman who was like a daughter to him and other friends, too many to mention.
His wish was to be cremated and buried with his parents. Visitation omitted.
A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate his life. Burial will be private.
Please omit flowers and consider a donation to Forever Paws Animal Shelter, 300 Lynwood St., Fall River, MA 02724. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 24, 2020