The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Pelletier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis "Phil" Pelletier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis "Phil" Pelletier Obituary
Louis "Phil" Pelletier, 74, of No. Main St., Fall River, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 with his wife Helen W. (Wilmarth) Simmons Pelletier by his side.
He was born August 10, 1945 to Louis P. and Annie (Cummings) Pelletier, in Fall River, MA where he resided his entire life.
Besides his wife of 21 years, he leaves two step sons, Aaron M. Simmons (wife Michelle) and Jason S. Simmons; five grandchildren, Lila, Shepard, Grayson, Logan, Camden Simmons all of Westerly, RI; cousins, Al and Susan Riccitelli of Fall River; sister-in-law, Lisa and Earl Thomas and their family of Charlestown, RI and other beloved family members. He was predeceased by his parents, his grandson, Landon William Simmons and several special cousins.
He was lucky enough to have many special friends in his lifetime, including, Michael Costa who never left his side through this 18 month journey and Jen Forman who was like a daughter to him and other friends, too many to mention.
His wish was to be cremated and buried with his parents. Visitation omitted.
A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate his life. Burial will be private.
Please omit flowers and consider a donation to Forever Paws Animal Shelter, 300 Lynwood St., Fall River, MA 02724. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -