Louis Renna, 93, a lifelong resident of Westerly, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019, at The Westerly Hospital with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife, Celestine "Gilda" (Faulise) Renna of 64 years, whom he married on July 5, 1954.

Louie was born in his house in Westerly, and lived there his entire life. He was the son of the late Nunziato and Fenita Renna. He was a proud veteran, having served with the U.S. Army in the Pacific Ocean theater of World War II, commanded by U.S. General Douglas MacArthur.

After being honorably discharged, he was one of the many who took advantage of the GI Bill to enroll in a New York Trade School in order to become an electrician. He then began his career with Pucci Electric. In 1962, he would go on not only to form Renna Electric, Inc., his own business, which specialized in the textile industry, but continued his education to obtain a Master Electrician license. A few years later, his elder son joined him, followed by his younger son in the 1980s.

He was an active member of his lifelong parish, Immaculate Conception. Having helped out at the yearly summer Parish Bazaar, he would later become its chairman through the late 1970s and early 1980s, working hard all throughout the calendar year to ensure its success come July. He was also an usher at Sunday mass for nearly forty years.

Louie was also a member of the VFW Post 8955, where he served as Vice Commander. He also enjoyed being a member of the Elks and Knights of Columbus as a 4th Degree Knight. Proud to be an Italian, he was a lifelong member of the Calabrese Society.

He was predeceased by his four older sisters, Angeline Feraco, Lucy Terranova, Bettina Naccarato, and Jennie Vincent.

Louie enjoyed many a summer in his backyard swimming in his pool and hosting parties with his wife. He was in his element when he was surrounded by his children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many friends. He was also a big fan of John Wayne. He spent his final years watching many westerns on TV in the comfort of his living room.

In addition to his wife, Louis is survived by his son, Louis C. Renna and his wife, Marsha, daughter Margaret ("Peggy") Herbert and her husband, Glen, and son, Samuel and his wife, Rosetta. Louie was the proud "Grampy" to five granddaughters, Rebecca Burns (Colin), Jennifer Herbert, and Samantha, Dana, and Celeste Renna. He leaves behind one brother-in-law, Samuel Faulise, many nieces and nephews, and his dearest friends, Marilyn and Jim Russ.

The family would like to express our most heartful thanks to Lucille and Kathy for the loving care that they gave Louie at home during his final years. We would also like to thank his doctors, Dr. Bartel Crisafi and Dr. Eric Enquist. Lastly, a sincere thank you to the Westerly Hospital and Hope Hospice who cared for Louie during his final days.

Visiting hours will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly, on Wednesday, May 1 from 4-7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 111 High Street, Westerly, on Thursday, May 2 at 10 am. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly.. For online condolences, please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Immaculate Conception Church. Published in The Westerly Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019