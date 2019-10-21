The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery
301 South County Trail
Exeter, RI
View Map
Louis Scavello

Louis Scavello Obituary
Louis Scavello, 67, of Wood River Junction, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Louis worked as a laborer for the Local 15 until his retirement. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson throughout the US, loved to hunt and fish and spend time with his friends and family at his cabin.
He is survived by his brother Salvatore Scavello of Westerly; one grandchild Siena Mulcahey of Warwick, as well as numerous other relatives and friends.He was predeceased by his parents Francesco and Carmenia Scavello and his beloved fur-babies Spaz and Dakota.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Service with Full Military Honors will take place at 10am on Tuesday at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter. Attendees are asked to arrive outside the Admin. Building by 9:45a.m. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 21, 2019
