Louis V. Gaccione, 65, of Woodlund Avenue, Westerly, passed away on Friday evening, July 3, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his brother, Joseph M. Gaccione of Westerly and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mr. Gaccione was born in Westerly on February 15, 1955, the son of the late Vincenzo and Giulia (Groccia) Gaccione. He was a Senior Planning Specialist at Electric Boat in Groton, CT. Louis loved shooting sports but his greatest love was martial arts. Starting at an early age, he convinced longtime friend and neighbor Pat Hayden to start teaching him Karate in his parents basement. This was the birth of Okinawan Shorin-Ryu in this region. Pat continued on to train many, many students. Lou ultimately attained the rank of 3rd Degree Sandan in Shorin-Ryu. He opened many dojo's and had associations with many of the legends of the martial arts world. He trained in weapons with Sensei Tadashi Yamashita and Sensei Nick Cerio. He will be sadly missed by a lot of his relatives and friends who enjoyed his laughter and company.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm Street, Westerly. Burial will take place at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. Calling hours will be private. Funeral services are under the direction of Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly.