|
|
Louise Vuono Card of Ashaway, R.I. and Lower Argyle, Nova Scotia passed away peacefully at The Royal Nursing Home on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born ninety-two years ago on November 30,1926 in Bradford, RI, Louise was the daughter of the late Nattale and Rose (Capalbo) Vuono. In August 1946 she married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Card. They enjoyed a wonderful life together for 44 years until his death in September 1990. In addition to raising a family, they were the proud owners of Card Chevrolet, a former automobile dealership in Pawcatuck, CT.
Louise had a strong work ethic and a desire to succeed. She was a graduate of Westerly High School and a member of the Class of 1944. Over the course of her career as a stenographer and bookkeeper, she worked at Sullivan Granite, the Ashaway Line & Twine, the Frank Olean Center, and as a private secretary to Senator Arthur M. Cottrell, Jr. In addition to working at the family business for a few years, Louise, as a retiree, thoroughly enjoyed completing her personal business and visiting with customers at the dealership. She had a strong presence there for forty-five years until August of this year.
Louise was very active in the Hopkinton community and enjoyed socializing. She was involved with the Ashaway Recreation Center, served as a member of both the Hopkinton and Chariho School Committees where she was the first woman chairman, and belonged to the Ashaway Library Board of Trustees. In her later years she continued to enjoy the library especially as a member of the Ashaway Book Club. Louise belonged to the Order of Eastern Star and was a Life Associate at the Westerly Yacht Club. She always looked forward to the people, events, and dinners at the Yacht Club and rarely missed a night of playing cards on the Pitch League.
Louise shared many fond adventures with Bob traveling around the world. For 49 years, she particularly looked forward to spending summers in their home on Lobster Bay enjoying their many Canadian friends.
Louise loved her family. She is survived by two daughters, Bonnye Card McGill and her husband Robert and Lisa Card Rapoza and her husband Walter. She also leaves her grandchildren Sean Card McGill, Scott Card McGill and his wife Sarah, and Jonathan Card Rapoza. In addition, she has five great-grandchildren: Connor, Carly, Charles, Alexander, and Julian McGill. She is also survived by a brother, Nattale (Bud) Vuono, a sister, Lillian Vacca, and several nieces and nephews. Louise was predeceased by her sisters Frances Johnson and Carmela Piccolo.
Independent, determined, resilient. Louise did it her way. She will be greatly missed by her family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 11 a.m. at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street, Westerly. A visiting hour will precede the service from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Per Louise's request, burial will be private. Memorial donations in Louise's memory may be made to the Ashaway Free Library, 15 Knight Street, PO Box 70, Ashaway, RI 02804.
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019