Louise M. (Regine) Gordon, 98, passed peacefully at home on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Born in Westerly to the late Frank and Rose Regine, Louise grew up with her four sisters, Florence, Mary, Virginia, and Rose. While growing up she worked in her father's store on the corners of Oak and High St. She graduated Westerly High in 1938 and was probably the only person who traveled from NYC to Westerly the day after 38 Hurricane because of concern for her family and witnessed the devastation first hand of the historic storm.

She worked in Wonder Dress Shop, before marrying husband Joseph (Ned) Gordon who was a career soldier serving in both World War II and the early stages of the Vietnam War. As a result of being a military wife she lived in a variety of places from Rio Di Janeiro Brazil, Paris France, San Jose California, as well as Sharon Mass and Augusta Maine. In addition to traveling around Europe she also spoke Italian and Portuguese.

She returned to Westerly in 1970 and worked with her sisters in the family owned Campus & Career dress shop until the early 80s. After retiring she became a caregiver to her family over the next 30 years until the age of 94 when she took care of her remaining and younger sister who died in Feb 2014.

Louise loved to cook for family, friends and neighbors all of her life and was a faithful communicant of Immaculate Conception Church until her early nineties.

Thanks to all the people who provided her care through the years and Hope Health for providing comfort in her final days.

She is survived by son Geoffrey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Monday at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High Street, Westerly. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements.