|
|
Marie Blanche Lucille "Lu" Audette Kelley, age 39 and holding, of Groton, was called home on June 10. Born at home on February 23, 1927 to Arthur and Berthe Campbell Audette in Winooski, Vermont, Lu was the third of twelve children that grew up in a small house full of much love.
Dr. John Joseph Kelley (Jack) met Lu at a dance at St. Michael's College in 1947 and married on August 27, 1949. Jack preceded Lu in death in 1993.
Lu is survived by her nine children, Mary Lu of Hawaii, John(Joanne) of Gales Ferry, Michael, Chris, Kevin and Vince(Kim) of California, Martin of South Carolina, Dan(Pam) of Pawcatuck and Patrick of Groton. Her sisters Lori(Neil) and Elaine(Andy) of Arizona also survive her. Her grandchildren Heather, Jaime, Caitlin, Tristen, Kyle, Phoenix, Adam, Ethan, Devin and RJ as well as her great grandchildren Griffin, Tristen and Aiden.
Lu kept herself busy as a full-time homemaker, mother, wife, head cook and bottle washer, chauffeur, master gardener, and number one cheerleader for all her sons' and husband's sporting events. Lu worked on numerous organizations and committees including as a Sacred Heart School PTO member that established bus transportation for the students; President of the City of Groton Little League Auxiliary; first President of the PTO at Ella Grasso Technical School and established their scholarship program: President of Eastern Point Property Owners Association when they established a historic district that prevented Pfizer from tearing down their houses; Beach and Parks Committee member where she spearheaded a campaign to beautify the City of Groton and saved the Tyler and Zbierski House from the wrecking ball; president of the Groton Federation of Democratic Women that recruited and elected Catherine Kolnaski as the first woman and democratic mayor of Groton; president of the AHEPA Tenant Association.
Lu was always one who loved flowers and appreciated their beauty but does not want any at her funeral, in lieu of, please donate to a fund that will pay for a memorial bench at Eastern Point Beach. https://www.gofundme.com/f/1phczjk0g0?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday August 2nd from 4-6 pm at Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St. in Groton. The Very Reverend Dennis Perkins will officiate a mass of Christian Burial at 10am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Groton followed by burial at Colonel Ledyard Cemetery followed by a reception at Par 4 restaurant. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guest book, share a memory or for directions.
Published in The Westerly Sun on July 27, 2019