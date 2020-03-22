|
Lucille (Adams) Richmond, 89, of Pawcatuck, Connecticut, passed away quietly on Tuesday March 3rd at Sunny View Nursing Home in Warwick, Rhode Island. She was the daughter of J. Benjamin Adams and Jennie (Reid) Finlay Adams, both of Stonington.
She was the wife of the late Charles W. Richmond. She is survived by three nephews, a niece, eight grandnephews and nieces and ten great-grandnephews and nieces.
Mrs. Richmond was a graduate of Stonington High School, class of 1948, and earned a Bachelor of Arts from Mohican Community College. She was formerly employed variously as a secretary, executive secretary and office manager by the Washington Trust Company, Servend Corporation, Monsanto and Pfizer Corporation. She prided herself in her ability to type at better than 260 words per minute and to organize any office.
She was a member of the Eastern Star, Veterans of Foreign Wars and was active in the American Legion Auxiliary prior to her husband's death.
Mrs Richmond, along with her sister Jean (Adams) Bradley, was an avid genealogist, contributing to and corresponding with several of the major resource groups. She also pursued several mediums in arts and crafts in her younger years.
A memorial service will be conducted at a time to be determined. Interment will be in the Riverbend Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Hope Health Hospice of RI (hopehealthco.org) OR to the Stonington Animal Control in memory of her beloved dog, Muttley. (Adopt-a-Pet.com)
Published in The Westerly Sun from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020