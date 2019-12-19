The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Rhode Island
571 Greenville Road
Scituate, RI 02857
(401) 647-0620
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Cucca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy J. Cucca

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy J. Cucca Obituary
Lucy J. Cucca, 88, of Hope Valley, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Westerly Health Center. Born in Hopkinton, RI, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Stephanie (Taylor) Sunderland.
Lucy is survived by five children, Raymond Cucca, Debra Gauthier, Kim Gaccione, Mickey Cucca and his wife, Susan, and Theresa Drake and her husband, Chris; two brothers, Robert Sunderland, and his wife, Lorraine and Richard and his wife, Elaine Sunderland; eleven grandchildren, including her granddaughter Nichole, who was the love of her life; eleven great grandchildren; and her sister in law and best friend, Nancy Sunderland. She was predeceased by her son, Joseph Cucca, and two brothers, David and Bill Sunderland.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Cremation Society of Rhode Island, 571 West Greenville Road, Scituate.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -