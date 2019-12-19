|
Lucy J. Cucca, 88, of Hope Valley, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Westerly Health Center. Born in Hopkinton, RI, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Stephanie (Taylor) Sunderland.
Lucy is survived by five children, Raymond Cucca, Debra Gauthier, Kim Gaccione, Mickey Cucca and his wife, Susan, and Theresa Drake and her husband, Chris; two brothers, Robert Sunderland, and his wife, Lorraine and Richard and his wife, Elaine Sunderland; eleven grandchildren, including her granddaughter Nichole, who was the love of her life; eleven great grandchildren; and her sister in law and best friend, Nancy Sunderland. She was predeceased by her son, Joseph Cucca, and two brothers, David and Bill Sunderland.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Cremation Society of Rhode Island, 571 West Greenville Road, Scituate.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 19, 2019