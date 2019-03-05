|
|
Lyall Clark Spargo, 85, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at his home under hospice care.
He was born Feb. 19, 1934, at Westerly, RI, to Robert Lyall and Una Lindh (Clark) Spargo.
He retired from the United Air Force as a Senior Master Sergeant. Recently, he was employed at Blessed Sacrament church.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Spargo of Rapid City; daughter, Jill (Michael) Palmer of Billings, MT; sons, Robert (Barbara) Spargo of Lakewood, OH, and Chris (Jessica) Spargo of Topeka, KS; brother, Robert (Carol) Spargo of Westerly, RI; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be in the spring of 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial of ashes, with full military honors, will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 5, 2019