Lynne Steele, 78, of Pawcatuck, CT passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on January 22, 1942 at the Anderson Hospital in Westerly, RI, she was the daughter of the late William Stewart and Mary Ward Stewart.
Lynne was raised in Pawcatuck, attended St. Michael's School, and graduated from Stonington High School in 1959. She initially worked as a librarian at West Broad Street School and later retired from Stonington Public Schools, Accounts Payable. Along with walking her dog Henry, Lynne loved being in her yard and tending her flowers ... rain or shine. Her gardens were enjoyed by many friends and neighbors.
Lynne is survived by her husband and lifelong partner of 57 years, Edward Steele; a sister and friend, Jane Stewart Delaney of Pawcatuck, CT; two brothers, James Stewart of Lancaster, PA and William Stewart of North Stonington, CT; a daughter, Melissa Steele Brogan and husband Erin of Colorado; and twin sons, David Steele and wife Beth of Noank, CT and Christian Steele and wife Maggie of North Stonington, CT. Her five grandchildren Duke and Ian Brogan, Emma and Finn Steele, and Andie Steele brought her much pride and happiness.
All services are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lynne's memory to the Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT 06360. The family extends great appreciation for the compassion and dignity provided by the Hospice staff.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 15, 2020