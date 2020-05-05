M. Lorin "Lori" Peterson, 60, of 6571 Fox Path, died at home Tuesday, April 28, 2020, after battling Parkinson's for several years. She was born Feb. 22, 1960, in Cincinnati, the daughter of J. Austin and Patricia (Reeves) Murphy of Westerly, RI. She was the wife of Rodney H. Peterson Jr.

Mrs. Peterson moved frequently growing up and attended schools in Ohio, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and New Jersey. She graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder. As a young woman, she worked in the financial services industry, at State Street Bank in Boston, and later, at Ameriprise Financial in Minneapolis. At both organizations, she managed critical information systems and the teams that operated them. Mrs. Peterson had most recently been a homemaker.

She was an exceptional daughter, wife, mother, sister, and friend, and was well known-everywhere-for her gregariousness. Mrs. Peterson was simply fun to be around. Her enormous family and even larger circle of friends came to rely on her to organize and lead gatherings, and she never disappointed. She somehow kept everyone fed, entertained, and happy. She loved life and packed a great deal of fun into her 60 years.

Mrs. Peterson was happiest watching and supporting her four children's athletic endeavors-at Minnetonka High, and beyond. Her older son, Hank Goff, won the Disney Spirit Award-a national honor-after serving with the Marines in Afghanistan, and then captaining the football team at Concordia in St. Paul. Her daughter Sara Weides captained the swim team at the University of Wisconsin, while daughter Anna Peterson is on the crew team at Fordham. Her son Rodney Peterson III plays goalie for the University of Oregon hockey team.

Additionally, she loved spending time with her husband, children, and extended family at the Westerly homestead-"the beach house"-the site of countless wonderful family memories. And all kinds of mischief.

In addition to her parents and husband of 23 years, she leaves four children and a grandson: Hank Goff and his wife, Jessica, of Eden Prairie, MN and their son, Austin; Sara Weides and her husband, David, of Rogers, MN; and Anna and Rodney Peterson III of Chanhassen, MN. She also had seven siblings: Leslie Murphy of Westerly, RI; Austin Murphy and his wife, Gina Raith, of Petaluma, CA; Chris and Jeannine Murphy of North Attleboro, MA; Gibby and John Ries of Reston, VA; Matt and Kimm Murphy of Evergreen, CO; Mark and Sabrina Murphy of Scarborough, ME; and Amy and David Rectenwald of Conneaut Lake, PA.

She is also survived by her mother- and father-in-law, Dr. Rodney H. and Nancy Peterson of Excelsior, MN, and their children, Sara Whicher, Megan Hill of Minnetonka, MN; the younger sister Katie Peterson of Hendersonville, NC; and Thomas Peterson of Lake Wylie, SC. She also leaves 25 nieces and nephews.

The family plans a celebration of her life when pandemic-related lockdowns are lifted.

