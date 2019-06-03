The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Mosley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Roger Mosley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

M. Roger Mosley Obituary
M. Roger Mosley, 76, beloved husband of Elaine (Confessore) Mosley, of Champion Street, Westerly, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Born in McAlester, Oklahoma, he was the son of the late Marvin Bauer and Earlene Knight.
Roger was a career US Navy Veteran who served during Vietnam. He retired from the Navy as a Chief Radioman. An accomplished woodworker, he was also a die-hard New England Patriots fan and a rabid NASCAR fan! He was a former member of the Westerly Lodge of Elks.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his children, Paul Mosley of Charlotte, NC, Monica Mosley of Waterford, CT, and Joseph Confessore and his wife Bethany of North Kingstown, RI; two siblings, Mike Sweeten and his wife Barb of Denton, TX and Betty Fulenchek and her husband Joe of Denison, TX; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Mosley was predeceased by his son Roger Mosley.
Visiting hours are omitted. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, June 6, at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from June 3 to June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now