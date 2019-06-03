M. Roger Mosley, 76, beloved husband of Elaine (Confessore) Mosley, of Champion Street, Westerly, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Born in McAlester, Oklahoma, he was the son of the late Marvin Bauer and Earlene Knight.

Roger was a career US Navy Veteran who served during Vietnam. He retired from the Navy as a Chief Radioman. An accomplished woodworker, he was also a die-hard New England Patriots fan and a rabid NASCAR fan! He was a former member of the Westerly Lodge of Elks.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his children, Paul Mosley of Charlotte, NC, Monica Mosley of Waterford, CT, and Joseph Confessore and his wife Bethany of North Kingstown, RI; two siblings, Mike Sweeten and his wife Barb of Denton, TX and Betty Fulenchek and her husband Joe of Denison, TX; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Mosley was predeceased by his son Roger Mosley.

Visiting hours are omitted. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, June 6, at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Westerly Sun from June 3 to June 4, 2019