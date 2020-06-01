Macheece Opeache Spears, Sr., 'Stone Hatchet', of Hopkinton, RI, passed away peacefully in his sleep, May 28th 2020. More affectionately known as 'Mic'. He left this world after a day spent on the water fishing and quahoging with his youngest son and grandsons. Born in South Kingstown, RI, July 3rd 1964, to Robin S. Spears Sr & the late Jean M. (Champlin) Spears, Mic spent 55 years on this earth living life to the fullest.

An Elder of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, Mic traveled the powwow trail around the country, selling traditional crafts. In recent years, he entered the dance circle as a golden age Eastern War Dancer. A lover of nature and a steward of the earth, who enjoyed shell-fishing, fishing, bike riding, boating, foraging, swimming, joking around and mostly teaching his kids about nature's bounty. The list of wisdom, lessons, gifts, and traditions our dad shared with us will carry us through 'til our final days.

A graduate from Chariho High School, Mic went on to serve honorably in the United States Army. Mic later became a master stonemason, tribal artist, and a master of all trades, working from the heart. His work is featured in public and private collections throughout the country, with his stone work, most notably found throughout Rhode Island.

Mic spent the last 35 years of his life loving Pearl L. Brown, the gasoline to his fire, and the mother of his four children. The two spent many years navigating the ups and downs of their journey through life together. His constant requests to pickup gallons of milk and to bring home little snacks often left our mother rolling her eyes and talking under her breath, yet she always remained consistent in returning with our father's requests. The debate still exists between the two over who was the better chef, but dad would still declare he won that competition. As his daughters, we approve that he hands down made the best home fries among many other delicious concoctions. A picker of wild flowers and bearer of gifts, there was never a place our dad went without returning with a knick-knack or keepsake for our mother or anyone he thought of when he crossed something that reminded him of them. Up until the end, he loved his "Pearlie Babe" in his own unique way. Hey mom, don't forget the honey!

Left to grieve the loss of a giant are daughters Sierra Lea (SieLea) of Westerly and Summer Rae (Sumbabe) of Providence and sons Macheece Opeache Jr, (Lil Mic), and Makius Hawk Sr. (Hawk), both of Hopkinton, RI. They are left to retire the game of 'I quit your it' where they would take the liberty of poking each other randomly and declaring the poked 'it'. At some point or another, one of the four will have five minutes to get rid of that word, don't ask the word, none of us can say it without getting stuck with it!

Beyond his Pearlie Babe and kids, Mic leaves behind his 5 beautiful grandchildren. First up came Byron Mowgli, 9, Pap's first fishing buddy, son of Summer and Swan Gonsalves. Trailblazing behind came our very own "Stitch 6/26" Makius Hawk Jr, 7, son of Makius and Dayna Spears. Up next, came the boss, Ms. Josephine Swan~Soleil, 5, daughter of Summer and Swan. Following pretty close behind and born in the 11th hour on 12/13/14 came Madix Anthony Soul, 5, son of Makius and Dayna. Finally, bringing the current circle to a close, came the Mighty Fighter, Ms. Adeline Ann 'Louise, 2, daughter of Sierra Lea Spears and Charles Yinusa.

Mic was predeceased by his mother Jean Marie (Champlin) Spears, his brother Cayne Valle Spears Sr, his nephew StrongBow Spears, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved fondly. He is also survived by his father Robin Spears Sr & Aileen; brothers Robin Jr & Loren, Cassius Sr & Dawn, Shane & Sonia, Shannon, & his cousin who is "like a brother" Seneca; sisters Wesley & James Dey and Sandy Spears. He leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, 21 nieces and nephews, 14 great nieces and nephews, and many cousins.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, raise a glass filled with ice and whole milk, in honor of Mic, we're sure he would love that!

PS: Hey Pap- I quit your it!

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI.

