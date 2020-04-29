|
Madeline Rose McCall, 15 of Richmond, RI died peacefully on Friday April 17, 2020 at Boston Children's Hospital after courageous 15 month illness.
Born in Westerly, RI, on October 7, 2004 she was the beloved daughter of Jeffrey R. and Pamela Lynne (Nadolny) McCall.
Madeline was an 8th grade student at Chariho Middle School, where she loved going every day. She loved being around her peers, students, teachers and staff. She loved going swimming every Tuesday with her friends from school. She touched many lives and taught everyone what it was live and laugh with that huge smile she had all the time. She will be sadly missed by many.
Besides her loving and devoted parents she leaves her brother Christian, grandmother Joan Nadolny, Maternal grandparents Vincent Nadolny and Barbara Chimenti and Paternal grandparents Thomas and Sandra McCall along with many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Madeline will be laid to rest next to her late brother Gabriel in St. Sebastian Cemetery.
Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, her funeral service and burial will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 29, 2020