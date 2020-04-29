The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline McCall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline Rose McCall


2004 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madeline Rose McCall Obituary
Madeline Rose McCall, 15 of Richmond, RI died peacefully on Friday April 17, 2020 at Boston Children's Hospital after courageous 15 month illness.
Born in Westerly, RI, on October 7, 2004 she was the beloved daughter of Jeffrey R. and Pamela Lynne (Nadolny) McCall.
Madeline was an 8th grade student at Chariho Middle School, where she loved going every day. She loved being around her peers, students, teachers and staff. She loved going swimming every Tuesday with her friends from school. She touched many lives and taught everyone what it was live and laugh with that huge smile she had all the time. She will be sadly missed by many.
Besides her loving and devoted parents she leaves her brother Christian, grandmother Joan Nadolny, Maternal grandparents Vincent Nadolny and Barbara Chimenti and Paternal grandparents Thomas and Sandra McCall along with many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Madeline will be laid to rest next to her late brother Gabriel in St. Sebastian Cemetery.
Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, her funeral service and burial will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -