Mae E. (Miller) Hindle passed away on her 90th birthday at The Westerly Hospital surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Donald S. Hindle, Sr. who predeceased her in July 2012.

She was born April 19, 1929 in Maine the daughter of the late Arnold and Hilda Miller.

She was a communicant of Christ Church in Westerly, RI. Mae worked at George C. Moore Company and worked as a Home Health Care provider. She and her husband were the owners of RICI-DONS Market and RICI-DONS Clam Shack in Charlestown. She and her husband were also the owners of ADS Rubbish Removal for many years.

Mae loved babysitting and spending time with her grandchildren and she was an avid Yankees fan. She also loved to reminisce about her many cross-country trips with her family to California.

Mae is survived by her five children, Charles Harkness of Westerly, John Harkness of Euless, TX, Ronald "Rocky" Harkness and wife Jane of Ashaway, Ricky Hindle and wife Claudia of Amherst, NH and Donald Hindle, Jr. and wife Jo-Ann of Cape Coral, FL; nine grandchildren, Dawn Harkness, Ronald Harkness, Jr., Mark Harkness, John Harkness, Jr., Shelisa Price, Michelle Cass, Melissa Blanchet, Don Hindle, III and Fred Hindle. Mae also leaves behind 21 great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; her two sisters, Dale Allen of Westerly and Faye Bridges of Costa Mesa, CA; her brother Ronald Miller of Ashaway; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great niece, Scarlett. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her brother Robert Miller; her daughter-in-law Shirley Harkness; and two great grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, April 24th from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 25th at 10:00am at Christ Church, 7 Elm Street, Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 in memory of Mae E. Hindle, or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary