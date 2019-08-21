|
|
Manfred Rudolf Armbruster, 78, of Richmond, passed away due to an accident on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born in New York, New York on October 23, 1940, he was the son of the late Rudolf and Rosa (Mack) Armbruster.
Manfred served his country proudly, first as a member of the International Voluntary Service (IVS) and later in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Following his time in the service, he formed his own company, M.R. Armbruster Management for over 50 years. Outside of work, he kept active in the community as a Commander of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, the American Legion and the Westerly Yacht Club. He lived a full life, traveling, boating, spending time at the beach and loved being by the river. He was a legend in his own mind sharing his witty humor with anyone who would listen. He had a laid-back attitude towards life and lived by the motto, "Don't worry, Be happy." He was the life of the party and will be so dearly missed by all who knew him.
He leaves his sons Rudolf Armbruster of Hollywood, FL and Dan Armbruster and his wife Tisha of Boston, MA; his grandchildren Sophia, Liam and Annie; sisters Elsa Regan and husband Jack and Rosanna Brueck and husband George; several nieces and nephews along with his longtime companion and best friend Marie W. Samuel.
A funeral mass will be held at 10a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Mary's Parish, 437 Carolina Back Rd. Carolina. All are invited to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. Calling hours will be on Thursday, August 22 from 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at the
S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St., Hope Valley.
Memorial contributions can be made in Manfred's name to .
For online condolences, please visit www.averyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 21, 2019