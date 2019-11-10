|
Manual F. Adriano, 64, beloved husband of Meliessa (Craig) Adriano, of Holmes St., Westerly, passed away at L&M Hospital on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
He was born in Westerly to the late Jesse P. and Jessie G. "Jay" Adriano.
Manny worked as a welder for Electric Boat in Quonset, RI for 37 years until his retirement.
He lived for his family and was deeply devoted. He leaves his loving wife Meliessa; two children, Donna Lallo (Ed) and Brian Adriano (Kim); and two very loved grandchildren, Morgan and Jesse. He was predeceased by his brother John E. Adriano and has a large extended family.
A visiting hour will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Tuesday from 10-11am, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11am in the funeral home. Burial will be at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the in Manny's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 10, 2019