Marcia Dale Carsten

Marcia Dale Carsten Obituary
Marcia Dale Carsten, 78, of Charlestown, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late Frederick H. Browning, Sr. and Lillian Hazel (Dale) Browning.
Marcia was a Deputy and the Town Clerk for the Town of Charlestown for many years. She enjoyed bowling, reading, and playing cards and BINGO.
She is survived by her children, William Carsten, Jr. and Joann Carsten; her grandchildren, Carley Lawrence, Alexis Lott, Paula Carsten, Tiago Carsten, and Luca Carsten; and her siblings, Frederick Browning, Jr. and Sherrill Grzesik. She was predeceased by her sister Patricia Browning.
Services will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 28, 2020
