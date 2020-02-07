|
Marcia Greene Thompson passed away peacefully at the age of 97 surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Charles P. Thompson, who predeceased her in 1975. She is survived by four sons, Charles, Jr. and his wife Cathy, of Delta, PA; Bradford and his wife Pamela of Killingly, CT; Stephen and his husband Scott of New Hope, PA; and David and his wife Michele of Westerly, RI. Marcia is also survived by eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Throughout her life family was most important. Her love of life and her self-effacing sense of humor were like a magnet that attracted people to her. Marcia loved to garden, but her true passion was creating oil paintings that were good enough for sale but given away with love. She loved to play volleyball, croquet, and bean bag toss, and was admittedly the worst charades player on the planet.
Family members will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street, Westerly, RI on Saturday, February 8th, 2020. In lieu of a service, a private gathering for family will take place at a later date. Donations can be made in Marcia's memory to Stand Up For Animals, 33 Larry Hirsch Lane, Suite B, Westerly, RI 02891.
