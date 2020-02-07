The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Greene Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia Greene Thompson Obituary
Marcia Greene Thompson passed away peacefully at the age of 97 surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Charles P. Thompson, who predeceased her in 1975. She is survived by four sons, Charles, Jr. and his wife Cathy, of Delta, PA; Bradford and his wife Pamela of Killingly, CT; Stephen and his husband Scott of New Hope, PA; and David and his wife Michele of Westerly, RI. Marcia is also survived by eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Throughout her life family was most important. Her love of life and her self-effacing sense of humor were like a magnet that attracted people to her. Marcia loved to garden, but her true passion was creating oil paintings that were good enough for sale but given away with love. She loved to play volleyball, croquet, and bean bag toss, and was admittedly the worst charades player on the planet.
Family members will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street, Westerly, RI on Saturday, February 8th, 2020. In lieu of a service, a private gathering for family will take place at a later date. Donations can be made in Marcia's memory to Stand Up For Animals, 33 Larry Hirsch Lane, Suite B, Westerly, RI 02891.
For online condolences please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -