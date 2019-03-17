|
Margaret R. (Armstrong) Bailey, beloved wife of Robert G. Bailey, of Park Lane, Coventy, passed away at Kent County Hospital on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 77.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Margaret Armstrong.
Margaret was a member of the Grace Methodist Church and was a supporter of the Potter League for Animals in Newport.
In addition to her husband, she leaves behind her four children, Jennifer Bailey, James M. VanDyke of Ashaway, Jeffrey M. VanDyke of Warwick and Julie M. VanDyke of Providence; four grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and a nephew. Margaret was predeceased by her brother Alex Donaldson.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Service will take place at Grace Methodist Church, 10 Park Ave., Westerly on Wednesday at 10a.m. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Hope Valley. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 17, 2019