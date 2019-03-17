The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Methodist Church,
10 Park Ave.,
Westerly, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret R. (Armstrong) Bailey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret R. (Armstrong) Bailey Obituary
Margaret R. (Armstrong) Bailey, beloved wife of Robert G. Bailey, of Park Lane, Coventy, passed away at Kent County Hospital on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 77.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Margaret Armstrong.
Margaret was a member of the Grace Methodist Church and was a supporter of the Potter League for Animals in Newport.
In addition to her husband, she leaves behind her four children, Jennifer Bailey, James M. VanDyke of Ashaway, Jeffrey M. VanDyke of Warwick and Julie M. VanDyke of Providence; four grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and a nephew. Margaret was predeceased by her brother Alex Donaldson.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Service will take place at Grace Methodist Church, 10 Park Ave., Westerly on Wednesday at 10a.m. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Hope Valley. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now