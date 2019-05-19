Margery Bostrom, 93, passed away on May 12, 2019. She was born in Orange, NJ, daughter of the late Harper L. and Elsa A. Owen. In recent time Margery had resided at the Carriage House at the Elms in Westerly, RI. She is survived by two children, Owen E. Bostrom (Martha) of Ashaway, RI, and Lori E. Bostrom (Paul Mahoney) of New York City. She is also survived by her sister, Elizabeth O. Greene of Providence, RI and her stepsister, Geraldine Slattery. She was predeceased by stepsister Dorothy Barber, and stepbrothers Harry and George Bledsoe. Margery had seven grandchildren: Tammy Lyons of Charlestown, RI, Heather Jerald of Barnesville, MN, Holly Main of Minatare, NE, Lee Bostrom of Wareham, MA, Amanda Bentley of Ashaway, RI, and Evan and Neil Mahoney-Bostrom of New York City. She also had fourteen great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren. The family would like to extend gratitude to The Elms of Westerly, RI and especially to their Carriage House for the loving care of Margery. They would also like to recognize Hope Hospice and Palliative Care of Providence, RI for care during Margery's final days, and their support of the family during that time.

Donations in Margery's name can be made to The League of Women Voters NH, at www.lwv.org/local-leagues/lwv-new-hampshire.

Final arrangements are being handled by the NH Crematory Society. Published in The Westerly Sun on May 19, 2019