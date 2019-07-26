|
Marianna (Arcuri) Bibbo of Pawcatuck, CT, left earth for Heaven on July 10, 2019 following a brief illness; to reunite with her beloved husband, Joseph B. Bibbo. She was 82 years old.
Nanna, as her grandchildren called her, was born in Newton, MA, the third of seven children of Vincent and Pasqualina Arcuri. She was Anna to her siblings; and Ann to her husband and their many friends, during their thirty-three-year marriage. Like her husband before her, she loved good food, good wine, good company, and good travel. Above all else, she loved her family.
Our beloved Nanna leaves behind her children: Karen Bibbo-Lord of Providence, RI, and ex-husband James Lord of N. Stonington, CT, Jenée and husband Tim Wittrig of Albany, OR, Sheryle and husband Tom Thurlow of Waterford, CT, and Joseph B. Bibbo Jr. of Waterford, CT.; as well as granddaughter Heather Bibbo Miller (whom she cared for as her own) and husband Doug of Finksburg, MD. She also leaves grandchildren: Garrett and wife Brianna Lord, Spencer and wife Karina Lord, Nicole Thurlow, Alissandra Wittrig and fiancé José Ramirez, Hannah-Noelle Lord, Dylan Lord, Kaylee Thurlow and fiancé Ryan Smith, Erin Lord, and Katie and husband Jeff Vanderhoff; as well as five great-grandchildren: Alexandria Miller, Jay Gabriel, Neviah and Jaimie Drayton, and Brooke Vanderhoff.
She is survived by three siblings: Edward Arcuri of Palm Springs, CA, Joanne Kennedy of Michigan City, IN, and Diane Lombardo of Maynard, MA; a brother-in-law Edward Holland of Auburndale, MA; and two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Bibbo of Georgetown, MA, and Zan Bibbo of San Marcos, CA. She was predeceased by: her brother Joseph Arcuri, and sisters: Rose Caterino, and Clara Holland.
During her valiant battle throughout her illness, with hospice assistance, she remained in constant family keeping, surrounded by those who loved her. In her words: Ive led a blessed life. Indeed, she was a blessing in ours.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that any memorial gifts be sent to Center for Hospice Care of Southeastern CT. A private service will be held at a future date.
Published in The Westerly Sun on July 26, 2019