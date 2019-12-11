|
Marie Louise Knapp of Stonington, Connecticut, died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, after a prolonged illness.
Coco is predeceased by her first husband, Hubert Hinds, and her second husband of 34 years, Harry K. Knapp. She is survived by her children Christopher Hinds and his wife Sandra Perches of Atlanta; Nicholas Hinds and his wife Juli of San Diego; Alexandra and her husband James Bishop, of Washington D.C., and Susan Knapp Thomas and her husband Brad Thomas of Stuart, Florida. She leaves nine grandchildren; Samantha, Augusta, Olivia, Hunter, Abbey, Eleanor, Charlotte, William, James; and two great-grandchildren, Cash and Lennon; and her beloved rescue dog, Rosie.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Road Church on Pequot Trail in Stonington, CT. Coco would have rejoiced at donations in her memory gifted to the Connecticut Humane Society in Quaker Hill, CT.
