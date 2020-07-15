Marie was born in Westerly, RI, the child of William J. Motes and Lillian Dionne Motes, graduated from WHS in 1947, married in 1948, and had seven children with the late Francis E. (Ed) Taillon.

She is survived by brother William Motes of Newport, NC; children Linda Hartman of Hyattsville, MD; Paul Taillon of Streamwood, IL; Michael Taillon of Meadows of Dan, VA; Tracy Taillon of Fairfax, VA; and Peter Taillon of Acworth, GA; nieces, nephews, godchildren; and grandchildren Kurt and Karl, Neal and Tia, and Andrew.

With Ed Taillon, she built and ran SoundCraft, selling audio components in Westerly. Later she programmed computers for Washington Trust Bank in Westerly, and Pfizer, Inc. in Groton, CT.

Marie earned a B.A. in Sociology, magna cum laude, from Eastern Connecticut State University in 1989, and a Master of Social Work, cum laude, from the University of Connecticut School of Social Work in 1991, then worked as a therapist at the Norwich State Hospital.

Marie loved to travel, was an avid reader, and became a whiz at jigsaw puzzles in her later years. Her cremated remains will be buried later this year at Saint Sebastian Cemetery in Westerly, RI.

