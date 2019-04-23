The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Marie S. (Federico) Ahern, 89, of Westerly, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Arthur T. Ahern, Jr. who passed away on January 27th, 2019.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Domenic and Carrie Federico.
Marie was a graduate of Westerly High School, class of '47 and a graduate of Temple University. She worked as a Dental Hygienist at the Groton Naval Base for many years. She loved playing tennis and golf and was a longtime member of the Westerly Chorus.
Mrs. Ahern is survived by her son Mark Fitzgerald and wife, Jackie and daughter-in-law Kate Fitzgerald, all of Marietta, GA.; and her three step-daughters, Ursula E. Ahern of Westerly, Michele Ahern of North Wales, PA, and Valerie Ahern, also of Westerly. She also leaves two siblings, Robert Federico of Vienna, VA and Dorothy Federico of Westerly; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Benjamin, and Ryan Fitzgerald, all of Marietta, GA, Erica (Delaney) Bliven and Benjamin R. Delaney, both of Westerly and Megan and Molly Lehr of North Wales, PA; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Ahern was predeceased by her son David P. Fitzgerald; her grandson Daniel A. Lehr; and siblings, Natale Federico, R. George Federico, Vincent Federico, Irene Federico and Rudolph Federico.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, April 27th from 11am – 1pm at Gaffney Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly. Funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Westerly Chorus in Marie's memory. For online condolences, please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
