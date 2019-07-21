"She gained in sweetness what she lost in strength." Emily Dickinson

Marie S. Ferrigno of Pawcatuck, CT passed away peacefully at her home on June 25, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was 96 years old.

Born in Patterson, NJ she was the daughter of Carlo and Palmira (Ottaviani) Sebastianelli.

Marie was married to William R. Ferrigno for 71 years.

Never one to bow to convention, Marie returned to school in her mid-fifties to learn the skills of a draftsman and was delighted to be part of a group employed by General Dynamic Electric Boat sent to work on a submarine docked in Spain.

Her joy of travel brought her to Greece, Italy, Bermuda and the local islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket where she reveled in the cultures and ways of the people she met there. Had she not been challenged with dementia in the later part of her life, it is a certainty that she would have embarked on many more adventures around the world.

Marie was a lover of art – her attraction to colors and patterns were reflected in her intricate quilts and exquisite tole paintings that are now family treasures.

As a long time member of the Winnapaug Country Club, Marie spoke frequently about her fun times and fond memories of the friends she made there.

Above all, Marie's highest passion was reserved for her family for whom she left behind a promising career as a legal secretary in the New London law firm of Max Shapiro to provide a loving and nurturing home for her husband, children, her grandchildren and many nieces, nephews. Her doors were always open to the neighborhood children, many of whom came to love her dearly.

Marie took on life's bounty and challenges with grace, courage and perseverance and maintained her wonderful sense of humor to her end.

Gentle in nature and generous in Spirit, she embraced all she knew with kindness, encouragement, and love.

She will be remembered as a devoted wife, a loving mother, a doting grandmother, a welcoming aunt, and a loyal sister-in-law and friend. Those of us left behind will cherish her memory and continue to enjoy the comfort of knowing that she loved us.

Her brother Joseph Sebastianelli (Sidney) of Mystic, CT predeceased Marie. She was the mother of six children; William "Mike" Ferrigno (Kathleen) of Ashaway, RI, Lisa Schmitz (Paul) of Hope Valley, RI, Betty Steadman (Stephen) of Pawcatuck, CT, Nanette Navarro (Kenneth) of Old Saybrook, CT, John Ferrigno (Louise Michelle) of Rehoboth, MA, and Melanie Steinmetz (Mark) of Pawcatuck, CT.

She leaves eleven grandchildren: Allison, Andrew, Michael, Matthew, Simon, Mya, Frank, Alex, Samuel, William, and Max.

She also leaves her many nieces and nephews and Jennifer Ferrigno (mother of Samuel and William Ferrigno) of Pawcatuck, CT.

A private service will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly, RI. Marie will be laid to rest in Saint Michael the Archangel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to The Westerly Hospital Foundation, 25 Wells St., Westerly, RI 02891 in Marie's memory. For on-line condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com For on-line donations through the funeral home website, please scroll to the bottom of Marie's page. Published in The Westerly Sun from July 21 to July 22, 2019