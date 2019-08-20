|
Marilyn Conti Frey, 71, wife and best friend of Dale Frey, of Westerly, died on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Norwich, CT on July 29, 1948 to the late Joseph and Alberta Conti.
Marilyn retired, as office manager, after 32 years from J C Penney. She was an active member of Central Baptist Church, a volunteer at Jonnycake Center, and a member of the Westerly Garden Club.
In addition to her loving husband of 50 years, Marilyn is survived by two daughters, Melissa Colby (Jim) of Woodbury, CT and Amy Johnston (Jason) of Greenville, SC; 4 grandchildren, Hannah, Aiden, Cameron, and Avery; two sisters Elizabeth Wilson and Sr. Kate Conti and a brother, Joseph Conti.
Marilyn will always be remembered for being the best Mimi in the world. She loved spending time with all 4 grandchildren and especially loved baking them treats! She also enjoyed the beach, kayaking, traveling with her family, cooking, working in her garden and spending time with her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Central Baptist Church, 16 Elm Street, Westerly, Rhode Island on Monday, August 26th at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Hope Hospice Care at HopeHospiceRI.org
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 20, 2019