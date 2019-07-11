Marilyn F. Serra passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Westerly, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Joseph "Red" Serra and Josephine (Trumpetto) Serra.

Marilyn held advanced degrees from the University of Rhode Island and Boston University. She was employed at Sargent Rehabilitation Center for over 50 years. With her background as a Speech Pathologist, she founded the Sargent Center Pediatric Program in 1967. Marilyn also served as the Associate Director, Program Director and, in 1984, she was named to the position of President/CEO which she held until her death. Throughout her career, Marilyn held teaching positions at Providence College, served as a professional site surveyor for the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and was a consultant for many state and national advisory councils. Marilyn gave back to the community through her work with the United Way, the Bay View Academy Board of Directors, the Providence Chamber of Commerce and the Providence Rotary. She taught 9th grade Confirmation classes at St. Gregory the Great Church for many years.

Marilyn loved her church, St. Gregory the Great, her beloved Blessed Virgin Mary and praying the rosary for friends and family in need of support. She enjoyed traveling and cooking holiday dinners for her family. She gave of herself to help others and remained in the background to avoid being singled out for praise. Marilyn's passion was Sargent Center. She held her staff in high regard, recognizing them for the effort, love and dedication they bestow on every student and client. Her legacy will live on far into the future. She will be truly missed.

Marilyn is survived by Stanley A. Slowick, her life partner for over forty years as well as two godchildren, Karen Horbowicz of Winchester, MA, Stephanie Ketchen of Westerly, RI and several cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Gregory the Great Church on Cowesett Road at 11:00 AM. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to Sargent Rehabilitation Center, 800 Quaker Lane, Warwick, RI 02818. For online condolences see: www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Westerly Sun on July 11, 2019