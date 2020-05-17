Marilyn M. (O'Neil) Crowley, 87, of Washington Street, Pawcatuck, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, May 9, 2020 at Apple Rehab/Watch Hill of Westerly. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 36 years, Francis J. Crowley whom she married at St. Michael's Church in Pawcatuck on June 16, 1956. She is survived by her son, Robert Crowley, husband of Debbie of Bomoseen, VT, her son, Peter Crowley, husband of Andrea of Pawtucket, RI, her son, David Crowley, boyfriend of Stacy Herritt of Stonington, CT, her son, Christopher Crowley, husband of Christine of Pawcatuck, CT, her daughter, Linda Jones, wife of Daniel of Moosup, CT. Also left to cherish her memory are her six grandsons, one granddaughter, four great-granddaughters and many lifelong friends. She was also pre-deceased by her daughter, Noreen Elizabeth and her brothers, Robert, Edward, James and Donald O'Neil.
Mrs. Crowley was born in Pawcatuck, CT on February 6, 1933, the youngest child of the late Frank and Gladys (Main) O'Neil. She was a graduate of St. Michael's School in Pawcatuck and Stonington High School. For many years, she worked at McCormick's Department Store and Electric Boat in Groton, CT. Marilyn baked goodies everyday for her children. Her hobbies included the love of sewing, knitting and puzzles.
Funeral services will be private and are under the direction of Rushlow-Iacoi funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank Apple Rehab/Watch Hill of Westerly and Beacon Hospice of North Kingstown for Marilyn's care. Contributions can be made in Marilyn's name to the St. Michael's Campaign Fund, 60 Liberty Street, Pawcatuck, CT 06379.
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 17, 2020.