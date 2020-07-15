Marilyn M. (Martin) Johnson, beloved wife of Robert E. Johnson, of Mystic and formerly of Oak Street in Ashaway, passed away at Pendleton Nursing & Rehab in Mystic on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the age of 89.
Born in Hopkinton, RI, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Dorothy Martin.
Marilyn worked as a kindergarten Teacher's Aide for both Hope Valley and Ashaway school system. Following her retirement, she traveled the world with her husband Bob. Her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed by her husband Bob; her three children, Wendy Hickey and husband Stephen of Warwick, and Cheryl DeVoe and husband Larry and Dale Robertson and wife Christine, all of Ashaway. She also leaves her former daughter-in-law Penny Robertson of Pawcatuck; her nine grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Marilyn was predeceased by her former husband, John "Jack" Robertson, Sr.; her son Jack Robertson, Jr.; and two sisters.
All services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com