1/1
Marilyn M. (Martin) Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn M. (Martin) Johnson, beloved wife of Robert E. Johnson, of Mystic and formerly of Oak Street in Ashaway, passed away at Pendleton Nursing & Rehab in Mystic on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the age of 89.
Born in Hopkinton, RI, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Dorothy Martin.
Marilyn worked as a kindergarten Teacher's Aide for both Hope Valley and Ashaway school system. Following her retirement, she traveled the world with her husband Bob. Her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed by her husband Bob; her three children, Wendy Hickey and husband Stephen of Warwick, and Cheryl DeVoe and husband Larry and Dale Robertson and wife Christine, all of Ashaway. She also leaves her former daughter-in-law Penny Robertson of Pawcatuck; her nine grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Marilyn was predeceased by her former husband, John "Jack" Robertson, Sr.; her son Jack Robertson, Jr.; and two sisters.
All services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved