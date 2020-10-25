Marilyn (Higgins) Pouliot, of Elizabeth Drive, Pawcatuck, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 93. She was the beloved wife for 56 years of the late Everett J. Pouliot.
Born in Stonington, she was the daughter of the late Charles E., Sr. and Olive Higgins.
Marilyn was a cherished wife and mother who devoted her life to her family. She was a communicant of St. Michael Church and a longtime member of the Daughters of Isabella.
She leaves her two sons, Andrew Pouliot formerly of CT and Timothy Pouliot with whom she made her home in Pawcatuck. She also leaves four sisters-in-law and many adoring cousins, nieces and nephews.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements.