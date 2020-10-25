1/
Marilyn (Higgins) Pouliot
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn (Higgins) Pouliot, of Elizabeth Drive, Pawcatuck, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 93. She was the beloved wife for 56 years of the late Everett J. Pouliot.
Born in Stonington, she was the daughter of the late Charles E., Sr. and Olive Higgins.
Marilyn was a cherished wife and mother who devoted her life to her family. She was a communicant of St. Michael Church and a longtime member of the Daughters of Isabella.
She leaves her two sons, Andrew Pouliot formerly of CT and Timothy Pouliot with whom she made her home in Pawcatuck. She also leaves four sisters-in-law and many adoring cousins, nieces and nephews.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved