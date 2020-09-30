Marion R. (Cooke) Miner, 88,of Norwich Westerly Road, North Stonington, CT died peacefully on Monday September 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late William I. Miner.

Born in Ashaway, RI on June 2, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Ella B. (Andrews) Cooke.

Marion along with her family owned and operated the former Miners Dairy Bar on the Norwich Westerly Road, for many years.

She was an active member of the Westerly Senior Center where she enjoyed painting and traveling on the many trips they offered. She also, was a member of TOPS and the Wednesday Night Women's Bowling League.

She will be sadly missed by her children, William B. Miner (Bonnie L) of Westerly, Kathy Schaefer (Donald) of Pawcatuck, CT, Diane McQuaide of North Stonington and Sally Ertl of Griswold, CT. She was the loving grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 6. She also leaves her sister, Mary Cornell of North Stonington, CT. She was predeceased by her daughter, Joan Cooper and her sister Dorothy Arnold.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday October 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly. (Seating is limited and COVID-19 rules will be followed and masks will be worn. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, North Stonington, CT.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway Suite 526 Dallas, TX 75244

