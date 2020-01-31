|
Marjorie Ann Harold, 75, of Westerly, passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a brief illness on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
She was the devoted wife for 53 years of Louis Harold, who passed away in February 2017.
Throughout her life, family was most important to Marjorie. Her time was spent watching her loving family grow, surrounding herself with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, GiGi, and sister.
Marjorie is survived by her son Scott Harold and his wife Deborah; her daughter Katharine Harold Carter; her grandchildren Karrianne, Elizabeth, Shelby, Rees, and Emma; and by her great grandchildren Sofia, Maddison, Bria, and Aviana. She is also survived by her sisters Laura, Martha and Nancy; and by her brothers Peter and Timothy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of calling hours and a service, a private gathering of family and close friends will take place to celebrate the lives of Marjorie and her husband Louis at a later date in the spring. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly RI, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020