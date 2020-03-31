|
|
Marjorie N. (Proebstel) Duhamel, 69 West Willow Lane, Charlestown, RI died peacefully on Saturday March 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth R. Duhamel.
Born in Pendleton OR, November 10, 1926 she was the daughter of the late Charles and Lucille (Wolgamood) Proebstel.
She attended Oregon State University and was a member of the Beta Phi society. After marrying her husband, Ken, she moved to the east coast where she began her vocation as a loving and dedicated mother and, as the years passed, grandmother and great grandmother.
Mrs. Duhamel was the Book-keeper for the family business, The Willows in Charlestown, RI for many years. She and her husband spent many winters in their home at The Ocean Reef Club in North Key Largo, Florida being avid golfers and enjoying time out fishing on their boat.
Her son, K. Scott Duhamel and his wife Loren of Charlestown, RI, her daughters, Pamela G. Sirois and husband Herbert of Davenport, FL and Terri L. Hamilton and husband John of Charlestown, RI, will sadly miss her gentle and loving presence among them. She was the grandmother of eight and great grandmother of 12. Her granddaughter, Kristen Duhamel and sister Helen M. (Proebstel) Swanson, predeceased her.
Due to coronavirus concerns, funeral service and burial will be private. A memorial Mass at St. James Chapel in Charlestown, RI will be held at a later date.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 31, 2020