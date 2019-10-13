|
|
Mark A. Fidrych, beloved husband for 33 years of Joy (Ravenelle) Fidrych, of Ranger Road, Westerly, passed away surrounded by his loving family at L&M Hospital in New London on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He just celebrated his 64th birthday on September 12.
Mark was the first-born son of the late Alfred Fidrych and Valerie (Souza) Fidrych of Stonington.
Mark worked as an accounting specialist in the Payroll Dept. at Electric Boat in Groton for 44 years. He was a lifetime member of the Portuguese Holy Ghost Society and an avid fan of all New England sports teams. Mark had a love for Disney World like no other, which he passed down to his family. Mark was a lover of life and never failed to make anyone smile.
He leaves behind his loving wife Joy; two children, daughter Renee Fidrych and her boyfriend Steven Congdon of North Stonington and son Mark Fidrych of Westerly; his mother Valerie; three brothers, Peter Fidrych and wife Lori, Paul Fidrych and wife Dorothy and Michael Fidrych and wife Lisa; his sister in-law Michelle Jacobson and her husband William; his mother in-law Minnie Ravenelle, and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Wednesday at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 13, 2019