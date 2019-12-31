|
|
Mark E. Fribance, devoted husband of Jennifer (Lefebvre) Fribance, of Stonington Road, Pawcatuck, passed away suddenly at The Westerly Hospital on December 28 at the age of 46.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of William and Helen Fribance of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Mark worked for the State of Connecticut Dept. of Transportation. He was a communicant of St. Michael church in Pawcatuck and a Boy Scout Troop Leader of Troop No. 9 in Pawcatuck. He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends and as a loving father, son, uncle, and as a proud Boy Scout Troop leader of Troop 9 in Pawcatuck. He was a very proud father and enjoyed being active in school functions.
In addition to his loving wife and parents, Mark leaves his two beloved children, Ava N. Fribance and Matthew D. Fribance, both of Pawcatuck; and his brother Jeffery A. Fribance and his wife Diane of Myrtle Beach, SC and their son Cameron; as well as two additional nieces and two nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Liturgy will take place at 10am on Friday at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. Donations in Marks memory can be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 31, 2019