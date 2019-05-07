Mark Ferris "Red Earth" Dove, 79, of Richmond, RI passed away on May 6th, 2019 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. Mark leaves behind his ever loving wife Brigitta of 58 years, his children and their spouses Georg "Alex" Schuberth (Jacqueline), David (Roxanne), Elisabeth Dove-Manning (Larry), Gary and Daniel (Paul). In addition to his wife and children, Mark is survived by his mother Eleanor F. "Pretty Flower" Dove, his sisters Paulla Dove Jennings, Dawn Dove, Lori Hazard (Laurence), many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his father Ferris B. "Chief Roaring Bull" Dove, former daughter-in-law Michelle Milliken-Peck, his cousins Glenn Dove, Anton Dove, Gregory Carter, and nephew Shawn Jennings.

Mark was born in Providence on May 8, 1939, the eldest child of Pretty Flower and the late Chief Roaring Bull members of the Narragansett Nation who are direct descendants of Chief Ninigret. He grew up mostly in Charlestown, RI then the family moved to Exeter, RI when his parents opened their catering business, which evolved into their restaurant Dovecrest. A memorial service is planned for May 19th. Published in The Westerly Sun from May 7 to May 8, 2019