Marlyn C. Smith
Marlyn C. Smith, 85, of Ashaway, died on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late David M. Smith for 67 years.
She grew up in Westerly and attended local schools. She is survived by her daughters Kathy Kammer and her spouse Greg, Lynn Ahern and her spouse Larry, sons David Smith and his spouse Teresa and Daniel Smith and his spouse Donna; seven grandchildren, Maxwell Kammer, Camden Kammer, David Ahern, Charles Ahern, Lindsay Tarkington, Brian Smith and Allison Smith; eight great-grandchildren, Logan Kammer, Emmett Kammer, Miles Kammer, Hope Ahern, Maeve Smith, and Jack, Emma and Ben Tarkington.
She was predeceased by her parents Dr. Charles P. and Nellie L. Crandall, a sister, N. Adelaide Richards, and brothers Charles P. and Edward P. Crandall.
Donations in her memory can be made to the breast cancer research efforts of the non-profit Susan G. Komen organization.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly will be assisting the family with arrangements.
Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Services will be at the convenience of the family. A private burial will be held at River Bend Cemetery.
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
