Mary A. (Mills) Bliven, 85, beloved wife for over 50 years, of Frank H. Bliven, Jr., of Potter Hill Rd., Westerly, passed away at her home on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Born in Pawcatuck, she was the daughter of the late William and Lida Mills.
Mary worked as a Bus Driver for the Westerly School System for a number of years and was affiliated with the Dunn's Corners Presbyterian Church. Mary enjoyed the distinction of being known for her generosity and willingness to help others. She was a loyal, loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
In addition to her husband, she leaves six children and their spouses, Ila and Gerald Lambert, Linda and Donald MacLean, Martin and Lucinda Sheldon, Keith and Susan Sheldon, Cheryl and Steven Dubois and Myra and Mark Lamkins; a sister Nancy Marshall; 11 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by 3 grandchildren; and 6 brothers. She is also survived by two former daughters-in-law, many nieces and nephews and her extended Watch Hill family. She will be sadly missed by her puppy Sheba.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at 11am on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Dunn's Corners Presbyterian Church, 221 Post Road (Route 1), Westerly. Burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 18, 2019