I have so many beautiful stories of Mary. I am truly blessed. She was my mother, my friend, my fiercest advocate, my most devoted champion who always stood tirelessly by my side throughout my life. We laughed and we cried and I will be lost without her. She endured so much and did so with class,compassion,courage,resilience and humor unlike anything I could ever imagine. I will never know how she did it and I wish I had inherited even half her strength. But throughout the rest of my life I will remember how she persevered these last years. I know she is in a better place. At peace. Her memories will comfort us all and we will be reminded often of her presence. I love you always mom.

Julie Rafala

Daughter