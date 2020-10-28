Mary A. (Pinho) Henriques, 87, of Westerly, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Henriques. Born in Murtosa, Portugal, on May 9, 1933, she was the daughter of the late John and Ana (Rendeiro) Pinho.
For Mary, spending time with her friends and family was above anything else in the world. She would put together amazing meals with her cooking skills and no gathering was too large for her to entertain. Being around people and sharing that time was priceless especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family was blessed to have had her and always in awe of her resilience, courage, strength and sense of humor right up until the very end when she could still make everyone laugh. She will be so dearly missed by all who knew her.
She leaves her children Joseph Henriques, Jr. and his wife Maureen of New Milford, CT, Ana Alosco and her husband Louis of Westerly and Julie Ann Rafala of Naugatuck, CT; her grandchildren Erica Crea and her husband Jason, Joseph Henriques, III and his wife Jee Soo, Jenni Fusaro and her husband Teddy, Michael Alosco and his wife Sarah, Joseph Rafala and Bella Rafala; great-grandchildren Joseph Tristan, Ji Eun, Hunter, Scout, Teddy, Jr., Louis, Henriques, Amelia and Michael.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made The Warm Shelter, Inc, 56 Spruce St., Westerly, RI 02891.
