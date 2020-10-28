1/1
Mary A. (Pinho) Henriques
1933 - 2020
Mary A. (Pinho) Henriques, 87, of Westerly, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Henriques. Born in Murtosa, Portugal, on May 9, 1933, she was the daughter of the late John and Ana (Rendeiro) Pinho.
For Mary, spending time with her friends and family was above anything else in the world. She would put together amazing meals with her cooking skills and no gathering was too large for her to entertain. Being around people and sharing that time was priceless especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family was blessed to have had her and always in awe of her resilience, courage, strength and sense of humor right up until the very end when she could still make everyone laugh. She will be so dearly missed by all who knew her.
She leaves her children Joseph Henriques, Jr. and his wife Maureen of New Milford, CT, Ana Alosco and her husband Louis of Westerly and Julie Ann Rafala of Naugatuck, CT; her grandchildren Erica Crea and her husband Jason, Joseph Henriques, III and his wife Jee Soo, Jenni Fusaro and her husband Teddy, Michael Alosco and his wife Sarah, Joseph Rafala and Bella Rafala; great-grandchildren Joseph Tristan, Ji Eun, Hunter, Scout, Teddy, Jr., Louis, Henriques, Amelia and Michael.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made The Warm Shelter, Inc, 56 Spruce St., Westerly, RI 02891.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI 02891 is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 27, 2020
I have so many beautiful stories of Mary. I am truly blessed. She was my mother, my friend, my fiercest advocate, my most devoted champion who always stood tirelessly by my side throughout my life. We laughed and we cried and I will be lost without her. She endured so much and did so with class,compassion,courage,resilience and humor unlike anything I could ever imagine. I will never know how she did it and I wish I had inherited even half her strength. But throughout the rest of my life I will remember how she persevered these last years. I know she is in a better place. At peace. Her memories will comfort us all and we will be reminded often of her presence. I love you always mom.
Julie Rafala
Daughter
