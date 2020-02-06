|
Mary (Mills) Crandall, 84, of Post Road, Westerly, passed away at Apple Rehab Clipper on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Earl Crandall and mother of the late Debra Crandall. Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Mills. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Mills Jr, sister Arlena Kelly and brother Frank Mills, with whom she had a long April Fool's Day rivalry that began when Mary and her cousin Connie painted polka dots on Frank's car when Mary was just a teenager.
Mary attended Charlestown Elementary School, Westerly High School and Rhode Island College. She knew from an early age that she wanted to become a teacher. Mary enjoyed teaching 2nd grade at Charlestown Elementary School for 30 years.
Mary's father was the caretaker at Burlingame State Park. Mary lived in the house in the park until her marriage to Earl. When her father died, Earl was hired as the new Caretaker and Mary returned to Burlingame. Mary loved helping campers choose the perfect campsite. Over the years Earl and Mary met many people at Burlingame and those friendships continued long after they left Burlingame.
Mary absolutely loved celebrating Christmas, birthdays, decorating her home for holidays, and back in the day, hosting large Thanksgiving gatherings. Mary had pride in her garden, especially her dahlias, enjoyed her travels with Earl, playing cards with friends, a good game of cribbage, going to yard sales, having yard sales, talking about her grandchildren and going out to eat. Mary was a member of both the Quonochontaug Baptist Church and the Quonochontaug Grange.
She leaves behind her daughter Patty C. Shippee and her husband Jack who Mary delighted in introducing as "her favorite son-in-law", the apples of her eyes, her two grandsons, Ben and Jason; a great-granddaughter Zoe; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Chestnut Cottage at the Elms for their wonderful care of Mary during her stay there, the staff at Apple Rehab Clipper for Mary's care this past month and most especially, Hope Health Hospice for their care providing comfort and compassion during Mary's final days. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence RI 02904 in Mary's memory.
In accordance with Mary's wishes, funeral service and burial were held privately. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly was in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 6, 2020