Mary, I'm having fond memories of sleeping in our sleeping bags around the dining room table when we came up for Thanksgiving and Easter. Remembering the times we got caught playing cards underneath the table, when we were supposed to be asleep. Remembering your infectious laugh, your sense of humor and your musical talents. Maybe you can entertain the angels now. They would not be displeased. Rest In Peace, Mary. Your oldest niece, Kelly. With regards from Phil.

Kelly & Phil Guglietti

Family