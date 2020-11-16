1/
Mary Elizabeth (Taylor) Gardella
Mary Elizabeth (Taylor) Gardella, 91, passed away at the Westerly Hospital on November 10, 2020. Devoted wife for 64 years to the late Michael (Mike) Anthony Gardella, who passed away May 12, 2019, and a loving mother to Shelley, Michael, and Jean.
Born in Providence, RI, on July 1, 1929, she was the daughter of the late John Taylor and Bernice Holmes. She is survived by her three children, Shelley Gardella, Michael Gardella, and Jean (Gardella) Becht, and a sister, Marion Beaudreau, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Betty worked as a machine operator at the George C. Moore Co. for many years. She moved on to work at Sunrise Market in Westerly preparing tasty hot dishes enjoyed by many.
Betty and Mike loved to square dance and were devoted members of the Surfside 8 square dance club for over 50 years. They made many good friends, traveled, and had a lot of fun.
Betty…..A mother and friend that will be greatly missed.
All services are private.

Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 16, 2020.
